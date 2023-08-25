Link to newsround

Mary Earps shirts: Nike U-turn and you CAN now buy her shirt

England goalkeeper Mary Earps collects her Golden Glove award at the end of the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney.PA Media
Mary Earps won goalkeeper of the 2023 World Cup tournament and fans have been calling on Nike to sell her shirt

Nike have announced that they WILL now sell some replica shirts of England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

It comes after lots of public criticism, complaints from players and a petition by 16-year-old fan Emmy.

Until now Nike, who supply kit for England's Lionesses, did not sell a replica Mary Earps home or away shirt, which the England goalkeeper described as "hurtful".

Celebs, fans, footballers and Lionesses themselves have publicly been asking the sports brand to think again.

Teenager fights back

Contributed
Mary Earps is football fan Emmy's idol. She's been petitioning for Nike to take action, and more than 150,000 people have supported her

Sixteen-year-old Lionesses fan Emmy started her own online petition to ask Nike to "rethink their decision" not to sell goalkeepers' jerseys, which received more than 150,000 signatures of support.

She wanted to show Nike "how important our female goalkeepers are".

Tom Williams/BBC
The petition, which was started by Emmy in July, has doubled in signatures since Sunday's final

Responding to the change of heart, Emmy said it was "amazing" the brand had changed its mind.

She added: "Obviously there was that hope that it would happen, I didn't believe it would happen so quickly, and it would be a very quick turnaround.

"But I think we can just be grateful that they have turned around and listened to us."

At first Nike responded to criticism by saying they would find solutions for future tournaments, but the complaints grew and now it says it has "secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys to be sold" which will be available to buy online.

But so far they haven't said how many shirts will be available for fans to buy and if they will be available in all sizes.

Homemade solutions

Alcopop
One company decided to take matters into their own hands and create an unofficial shirt design for Mary Earps. She wore a green kit in the Women's World Cup Final, but in previous games in the tournament it was pink

During the tournament some fans took matters into their own hands.

One company created an unofficial Earps shirt. And some people got creative, fashioning their own hand-made jerseys.

@georgierechner/ TikTok
Some fans have taken to wearing their own homemade Earps football shirts

Mary Earps hasn't yet responded to the news that a limited quantity of replica keeper shirts will be made available to buy.

But she said in July that Nike's decision not to sell a goalkeeper's shirt with her name on it was "disappointing" when fans could buy a shirt of all the other Lionesses.

