Fukushima: Japan releases treated radioactive water into sea and China is not happy

Image caption, The Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered from an explosion in 2011 after a tsunami

Japan has begun releasing water into the sea from the badly damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The Fukushima power station was catastrophically damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 causing harmful radiation to leak out from the building.

It was one of the worst nuclear accidents to happen since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine.

Ever since the tsunami, officials have been pumping huge amounts of water into the Fukushima nuclear plant to cool it down, in the hope that will prevent more radioactive material leaking out.

The contaminated water has been stored away until now.

Officials from both Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) say the radioactive water has been treated and tested and meets the national standard to make it safe, but some people are still worried.

China, for example, says it is not happy - more on this later.

What happened at the Fukushima power plant in 2011?

On 11 March 2011, Japan was struck by one of the most powerful earthquakes on record.

The 9.0 magnitude earthquake then caused a giant wave out at sea, called a tsunami, which grew 10 metres high.

Half an hour after the quake, the tsunami hit the North East coast of Japan, destroying everything in its path.

Cities and towns were wiped out, many homes, schools and businesses were swept away by the massive wave and thousands of people were killed.

Image caption, Many homes near to the plant were abandoned and have been empty for more than 10 years

As the wave smashed into the coastline, the reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, - on the country's east coast - were flooded.

This caused a large explosion inside the nuclear reactor.

What is nuclear power? Nuclear power plants are used to generate energy which can be used to power our homes. It is made using a process called nuclear fission. Nuclear fission makes a tremendous amount of energy by splitting atoms in half. Although nuclear power doesn't cause greenhouse gases like burning fossil fuels, it does create potentially dangerous radioactive waste, which if not contained safely can contaminate areas for thousands of years.

Japanese authorities set up an exclusion zone around the plant - meaning no people were allowed near the power plant - and up to 150,000 people had to abandon their homes in the area around the plant, as radiation began to leak out.

Water was pumped into the damaged reactors to help cool them down - but some of this radioactive water escaped from the storage containers.

More than a decade later the exclusion zone is still in place - and many people never returned home, because it is still too dangerous to live there.

What is radiation?

Image caption, Parts of the area around the power plant have signs like this around them to warn travellers of high levels of radiation

Radiation is a way that energy or heat moves around. Low levels of radiation are everywhere - this is known as background radiation.

The Sun, soil, rocks and even animals all give off low levels of radiation.

A nuclear power plant, in contrast, produces a lot of radiation - but it is usually contained safely within the reactor.

If the reactor is badly damaged - as happened in Fukushima in Japan in 2011 - radiation can escape and become dangerous to the environment - and to people exposed to high levels of it.

What is the situation like now? Why has Japan decided to release the water?

Image caption, The treated water is stored in big barrels like this by the plant

More than 12 years have passed since the reactors exploded, and Japan is still dealing with the after-effects.

Every day, the power plant produces 100 cubic metres of radioactive water, a mixture of groundwater, seawater and water to keep the reactors cool.

The water is then filtered, removing most of the radiation, and stored in special tanks.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) - which has been carrying out the treatment at the plant, says it can remove all radioactive materials from the water except tritium, which it says is harmless in small amounts.

The worry is, there are now around 1000 tanks storing more than 1.3 million cubic metres of water on site, and space is running out.

What have people said about the plan?

Image caption, A scientist form the Tokyo Electric Power Company is testing the water from the plant for levels of radioactive particles

Japanese officials say the water has been treated and is not a threat to human or marine life - and so it can be released into the sea.

However, some neighbouring countries and local fishermen are against the idea.

South Korean and Chinese officials say the water could be a "grave threat" to marine wildlife and some local fishermen are worried it might affect their business, if people think the fish they catch are radioactive.

Protests have also been held by people living in South Korea and China who are against the release of the waters.

Image source, Reuters

How has China reacted? What will happen next?

China is the biggest buyer of seafood from Japan but has announced a ban on buying Japanese seafood to "protect the health of Chinese" customers because of fears of contamination.

Japan is believed to be the third biggest exporter of live seafood in the world.

Political experts say the ban could be a sign that China is cross about something else and could be a sign of worsening Chinese and Japanese relations in general.

That is because Japan has been getting on better with the US in recent years and is pulling away from China's influence.