Madame Tussauds wants to turn Lionesses into waxworks
- Published
- comments
Madame Tussauds has announced that it will turn one of the England Lionesses into a wax figure at its London museum.
It follows on from the team's epic journey at the Women's World Cup in Australia this summer, where they made it to the final, but lost 1-0 to Spain.
Now the museum has opened up a public to vote on its website to allow people to decide which Lioness should be turned into a waxwork and displayed at its London museum.
But who will it be? Find out more below and let us know in the comments who you would choose!
What is Madame Tussauds ?
Madame Tussauds is a museum which makes ultra-realistic wax figures of celebrities that people can visit and take pictures with, from world leaders, to movie stars, popstars and even the Royal Family.
It was founded in 1835 by French wax sculptor Marie Tussaud in London.
There are now similar museums in major cities all around the world including the US, China, Japan and India.
Which Lionesses are in the vote?
There are currently eight Lionesses in the running for the figure:
- Mary Earps - Goalkeeper and golden glove-winner.
- Alex Greenwood - Defender
- Chloe Kelly - Forward
- Lauren James - Forward
- Leah Williamson - (Missed out on the Women's World Cup due to injury)
- Lucy Bronze - Defender
- Millie Bright - Defender
- Sarina Wiegman - Manager
The voting page closes on Friday 8 September, with the results announced in the next year.