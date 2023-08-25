Link to newsround

Madame Tussauds wants to turn Lionesses into waxworks

england-lionesses.Getty Images

Madame Tussauds has announced that it will turn one of the England Lionesses into a wax figure at its London museum.

It follows on from the team's epic journey at the Women's World Cup in Australia this summer, where they made it to the final, but lost 1-0 to Spain.

Now the museum has opened up a public to vote on its website to allow people to decide which Lioness should be turned into a waxwork and displayed at its London museum.

But who will it be? Find out more below and let us know in the comments who you would choose!

More stories

Meet the new-look Lionesses squad

Stormzy to be revealed as latest Madame Tussauds waxwork

Who has been YOUR Lioness of the tournament?

What is Madame Tussauds ?

Reuters
Waxworks of Little Mix were unveiled at Madame Tussauds London in 2021. The group is shown with all four members before Jesy left

Madame Tussauds is a museum which makes ultra-realistic wax figures of celebrities that people can visit and take pictures with, from world leaders, to movie stars, popstars and even the Royal Family.

It was founded in 1835 by French wax sculptor Marie Tussaud in London.

There are now similar museums in major cities all around the world including the US, China, Japan and India.

Which Lionesses are in the vote?

Getty Images
Check out this year's World Cup line-up for the Lionesses

There are currently eight Lionesses in the running for the figure:

  • Mary Earps - Goalkeeper and golden glove-winner.
  • Alex Greenwood - Defender
  • Chloe Kelly - Forward
  • Lauren James - Forward
  • Leah Williamson - (Missed out on the Women's World Cup due to injury)
  • Lucy Bronze - Defender
  • Millie Bright - Defender
  • Sarina Wiegman - Manager

The voting page closes on Friday 8 September, with the results announced in the next year.

More on this story