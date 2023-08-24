UK Wildlife: Osprey chicks 'like finding long-lost treasure
Conservationists are celebrating after discovering that ospreys have bred in Northern Ireland for the first time in more than 200 years!
Ospreys, also known as sea hawks, are large fish-eating birds of prey.
They are very rare here in the UK, and were thought to have become extinct as a breeding bird in Ireland in the 18th century.
So, when Giles Knight, who works for the conservation charity Ulster Wildlife, discovered signs of osprey chicks at a secret nesting site in County Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland, he was over the moon!
'Long-lost treasure'
"It was a rub-your-eyes, once-in-a-lifetime moment; an absolute highlight of my 30-year wildlife career - like finding long-lost treasure." said Giles.
"I have been keeping this news close to my chest for a long time to ensure the safety and welfare of these spectacular but vulnerable birds.
"Along with my son Eoin, I have watched the adults return to the same site since 2021, so you can imagine my excitement the moment that I saw three chicks and two adults this year.
"With at least two of the chicks fledging this season, this is a huge conservation success story."
Did you know? Osprey facts!
- An osprey is capable of carrying a fish equal to its own size!
- Osprey's (like other birds) have a third eyelid. This is a semi-transparent membrane which is used to protect their eyes whilst diving for fish - basically like having built in water-goggles for when they are underwater!
- Ospreys often nest in the same treetop for up to 20 years and are strongly faithful to both their nest and mate.
Ospreys are listed on the Amber List of UK birds of conservation, as there are currently only around 250 breeding pairs of Osprey in the UK, with most of them in Scotland.
Ospreys were hunted to extinction in the UK in the 19th Century, because they were seen as competition to fishermen, and were hunted for sport, and used in fashion and taxidermy.
Their habitat and nest sites were destroyed due to farming and building, and their food sources were impacted by pollution from factories.
Ospreys returned back to the UK for the first time to breed in 1954 to Loch Garten near Aviemore in Scotland.
Now Ospreys have the highest full legal protection under UK law and it is an offence to injure or disturb any bird, nest or egg.
Mr Knight said the location of the bird's nest would be kept secret to keep the birds safe.
"Now these birds are back... and breeding successfully, it is critical that they are left in peace so their numbers can continue to grow by returning year-on-year to breed." he said.
"It has been both encouraging and heart-warming to see the landowner, the local farming community and our partners welcome the ospreys' return.
"Their ongoing support will enable future generations to enjoy these magnificent birds far into the future." he said.