World Athletics Championships 2023: Glorious gold for GB's Josh Kerr
Britain has a new world champion in 1500m runner Josh Kerr.
The Scottish runner smashed it at the World Athletics Championships last night to take gold, defeating Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Budapest, Hungary.
Josh - who won an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021 - timed his run perfectly inside the final 200m.
The 25-year-old set his best time of the season to get his first ever medal at a World Championships.
It comes one year after Ingebrigtsen suffered defeat by Josh's Edinburgh Athletics Club team-mate Jake Wightman in similar circumstances.
Josh let out an big roar as he crossed the line, celebrating with the crowd and hugging his parents in the stands with a crown on his head and a gold medal proudly hanging from his neck.
"It's quite an overwhelming experience but I'm so proud of myself, and of my team and my family that got me here," he said.
"I didn't feel like I ran the best race. I just threw my whole 16 years in this sport in that last 200m and didn't give up until the end."
It's Great Britain's fourth medal of the championships, and second gold, following in the footsteps of Katarina Johnson-Thompson's heptathlon triumph earlier in the week.