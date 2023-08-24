GCSE: Students in England, Wales and NI wait for results
It's a big day for thousands of students living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
That's because today's the day when many older teenagers get their GCSE results and some other exams.
The results will start to come in from around 8:00am.
More than 144,000 students in Scotland have already got their grades for National 4s and 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers earlier this month.
What are GCSEs?
GCSE stands for: General Certificate of Secondary Education, and they are taken by pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In Scotland, students do not do GCSEs. Instead they sit Scottish Qualifications Certificates or SQCs.
GCSEs are exams you can take between the age of 14 and 16, though you can take them at any age.
You can take examinations in all sorts of subjects, but there are three subjects that all students have to take - maths, English and science, worth five GCSEs together.
Grading is different across the three nations that sit for GCSEs.
In England, students are given numbered results, with 9 being the highest possible grade and 1 being the lowest.
But in Northern Ireland and Wales, students are given letters with A* being the highest possible grade and G being the lowest.
What are this year's predicted results?
It's thought that grades will be slightly lower this year on average, similar to last year and before the pandemic.
This is because during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, exams were cancelled and pupils were given assessments by their teachers - now it's back to timed exams marked by exam boards.
How can I support someone who is getting results back today?
Results day will bring lots of mixed emotions for people expecting results.
There may be excitement, anxiety, happiness, sadness or frustration.
If someone you know is getting results today and they're feeling scared or anxious, you can support them by:
- Telling them that you're there to listen if they need to talk
- Distracting them with conversation, games or their favourite food or movie
- Offering to give them space if they need to be alone
- Accepting the way that they feel - whether that is good or bad
- Celebrating the things that they're proud of