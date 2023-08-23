Baby squirrel adopted by a chicken in Fife
A baby red squirrel separated from its mum has been adopted by a friendly chicken.
The kit had become separated from its mum and crawled into a hen house on a farm where it cuddled up next to a mother hen.
The young squirrel stayed with the chicken for several days before it was spotted and the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) came to take rescue it.
The little kit - or baby squirrel - is now being cared by at a wildlife centre following its hen house stay at the farm in Tayport, Fife.
Curious 'tail' of squirrel and its hen mum
Animal rescue officer Beth Galbraith said: "We received a call from a member of the public who advised a squirrel had been coming into their hen house and sleeping under a chicken for several days.
"The squirrel kit had likely been separated from his mother and had been seeking warmth and comfort from the hen.
"The hen wasn't fussed at all with the new addition." she said.
The squirrel is now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Clackmannanshire.