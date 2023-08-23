Child asylum seekers to be sent postcards after murals painted over
Thousands of children living in asylum centres in the UK will be sent colourful postcards, after the government's decision to paint over cartoon paintings at two receptions centres in July.
An asylum seeker is a person who flees their home country, enters another country and applies for the right to international protection and to stay in that country.
Reception centres are places that look after unaccompanied child migrants and refugees, giving them a temporary place to stay while the government of the country they have arrived in figures out where they can live.
The postcards are part of a campaign called Cartoons Not Cruelty, which has organised for 9,300 welcome messages and colourful postcards to be sent to children under the age of 14 who arrived in the UK in 2022.
The campaign is also being supported by the Refugee Council and the platform Find Others.
Why are people sending postcards?
The decision to send postcards to unaccompanied child migrants in the UK was inspired by the government's decision to paint over colourful paintings at two reception centres, including Anna from the Disney movie Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Baloo the bear from The Jungle Book.
Robert Jenrick, the minister for immigration who oversees people coming in and out of the UK, reportedly ordered the designs at the Kent Intake Unit to be painted over because he felt the message they sent was too welcoming.
He later told MPs they were not "age appropriate" for teenaged migrants.
Why are children travelling alone?
Although some children are able to travel with their families, some had to leave their parents behind in the countries where they're from, or others may have got separated from them on the long journey.
In 2016, a Unicef report said that children make up almost half of all refugees.
Not everyone agreed with his decision to paint over the paintings at Manston and the Kent Intake Unit, and the campaign Cartoons Not Cruelty, was created in response.
A petition calling for the paintings to be restored also gained more than 120,000 signatures online.
The idea to send postcards was inspired by children from City of Sanctuary UK schools who drew cartoons for asylum seeker children in response to the government's actions.
Rima Amin, who started Cartoons Not Cruelty, said: "The power of a simple postcard cannot be underestimated in brightening a child's day and conveying the message that they are seen and valued.
"While we continue to call for the cartoons to be restored, we understand the immediate need to ensure that no child is deprived of a warm and compassionate welcome."
A spokesperson for the Home Office, which is the government department that oversees immigration, said the paintings were removed on Tuesday 4 July.
The Home Office says its priority is to "stop boats and disrupt the people smugglers".
They said: "All children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues."
This means they speak to the children to find out whether they are safe and secure while they find them somewhere to stay.