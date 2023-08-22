Voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario and more to retire from Nintendo
After 27 years of voicing Mario in Mario Kart, Super Mario Bros and all your favourite Nintendo games, Charles Martinet is retiring.
Nintendo announced to fans on social media that "the original voice of Mario" is stepping back from voicing for the game.
And you can't talk about Mario without mentioning his brother and half of the Italian-plumber-duo, Luigi.
He'll also be sounding a little different as he was voiced by Martinet, as were their evil nemeses Wario and Waluigi.
Did Charles Martinet voice Mario in the film?
Martinet has voiced the character since 1996, appearing in many games such as the Mario Kart and Mario Party series.
But actor Chris Pratt voiced Mario in 2023 movie, with Martinet providing voices for Giuseppe and Mario's dad instead.
What's next for Martinet, the voice of Mario?
Although this news could seem sad, things are looking princess-peachy for the American voice actor.
Nintendo thanked him for his work bringing Mario to life and announced that he'll still be working with them, only now as a "Mario-ambassador" where he'll travel the world "sharing the joy of Mario".
They added: "It has been an honour working with Charles to help being Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him."