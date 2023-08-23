World Championships 2023: The 200m sprinters to look out for
- Published
- comments
The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest began on 19 Aug and will see more than 2,000 athletes competing in the next week.
It's one of the most prestigious, international sporting events for athletics in the world, bringing together the best track and field athletes to compete for their nation on the international stage.
While everyone is hoping to win a medal, it's also a good opportunity to set new records and check out the competition ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Paris.
One event generating a lot of buzz is the Women's 200m with many record-holders going head-to-head.
The heats will take place on Wednesday morning, here's some of the athletes to look out for.
Sha'Carri Richardson
The 23-year-old American has already got off to a flying start in the competition in Budapest winning gold in the 100m and beating many of the world's greatest sprinters.
She produced a championship record performance of 10.65 seconds - the joint-fifth fastest time ever, but her journey to the top hasn't been easy.
Richardson has had to overcome major setbacks at the beginning of her career, including missing her first Olympic Games in Tokyo, and failing to qualify for last year's World Championships in her home country.
Shericka Jackson
She's another speed-machine on the track who earlier this year became the fifth fastest woman of all time, clocking a time of 10.65 seconds at 100m at Jamaica's national championships.
The Jamaican was also a 200m champion and 100m silver medallist at last year's World Championships in Oregon, so will be hoping to retain her title this year in Budapest.
She's already bagged herself one medal from this year's World Championship after coming third in the 100m event.
Dina Asher Smith
The British sprinter missed out on a medal in the 100m event after a disappointing run in the final, but she'll be hoping she can make a come back in the 200m event.
The 26-year-old took home the bronze medal at last year's World Athletics Championships, after winning the title three years ago.
Gabby Thomas
The 26-year-old US sprinter is also one to watch, running the sixth fastest time in history earlier this year.
She won the women's 200m at the US championships with a time of 21.60 seconds - the quickest time of the year - pipping Sha'Carri Richardson to the title.
Olympic bronze medallist Thomas, is also the third fastest woman in history.