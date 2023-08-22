England hockey team make history in new skorts and shorts kit at Euros Published 1 hour ago

comments Comments

Image source, England Hockey/ Twitter Image caption, England Women’s team are the first team to compete internationally in a mix of skorts and shorts

The England hockey squad changed the game this week by playing the Euro Hockey Championship in a combination of skorts - a skirt with shorts attached underneath - and shorts.

Until this year players had to match - by all wearing either skirts, shorts or skorts - under International Hockey Federation (FIH) rules.

But the rules have now changed, meaning players at this year's Championship in Germany can choose what they wear.

England Hockey say they want the new kit rules to make women more "comfortable" and also want playing kits to "respects all religious, cultural, and personal choices."

Why have England Hockey changed their kit?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Tess Howard, seen here in profile, helped England win a first Commonwealth Games gold last summer. Now she's changed the game when it comes to kit.

England Hockey changed their rules following research that demonstrated sport kits play a major role in girls dropping out of sport.

The research was compiled by Tess Howard - an England Hockey Player. Her investigation into girls' participation in sport found that kit and body image concerns were the main reason for girls dropping out of sport.

No person should be put off participating in any sport based purely on what the uniform requires them to wear Tess Howard, England hockey player

The player found three in four women had seen girls drop out of sports because of this reason.

She said the fix would be "expanding sports kit flexibility and choice increases comfort in sport and the likelihood of long-term participation".

This clothing choice goes beyond shorts, skirts and skorts. Tess said kit should also include "long-sleeves, leggings and head-coverings" options to improve players comfort and confidence.

"Women's sport is on the rise...but think of all the girls we have lost to kit problems. It's not a girl issue, it's systemic in society and it's a simple fix: choice. Tess Howard, England hockey player

Her research led to England Hockey changing their kit regulation for England Hockey's domestic league.

Then, after England Hockey wrote to the International Hockey Federation, they amended their rules too - allowing women to choose what to wear.

England Hockey said "England Women's team made history by becoming the first team to compete internationally in a mixture of skorts and shorts".

Why does gender have to do with sports kit?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, England captain Leah Williamson is missing the World Cup this year because of a knee injury, and has spoken out about the need for more kit and technology designed specifically for women's needs

For women, sports kits are often challenging.

Football boots and balls were designed for men. Female feet are a different shape and size and women are twice as likely to be injured because of this during a game.

Players and those involved in sport have called for specifically-designed footwear for women's feet and clothing that works with women's bodies.

There's also the matter of periods. White shorts can be a concern and make women and girls worried that they will leak on to the material whilst playing.

The Lionesses 2023 World Cup kit even went for blue shorts rather than white for this reason.

What else have England Hockey said about the Women's kit?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Hollie Pearne-Webb wrote to the FIH in April following England Hockey's decision to make changes to the national kit regulations

England Hockey say the decision is all about making sure players feel 'included' and 'comfortable'.

They say the new kit regulations also address religious headwear for the first time to "provide clarity on the items that can be worn when playing, including, for the first time, making explicit reference to head coverings for players, such as turbans and hijabs. "

England Hockey say this is important to reflect and represent "the diverse participation of our game and our country" by "respecting religion, culture and personal choice"