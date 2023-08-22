Baby giraffe with no spots at Tennessee Zoo is only one 'on the planet'
Which animal is tall, long-necked with brown spots? Easy - a giraffe.
Well a baby giraffe has broken with tradition - having been born with no spots at all.
The brown-all-over calf was born on 31 July at Tennessee Zoo in the US.
Giraffes with all white fur have been born before, but a spotless calf that's brown-all-over?
"Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-coloured reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet," Bright's Zoo said.
The spotless baby giraffe at Tennessee Zoo
The female giraffe with no spots is being cared for and nurtured by her spotted mother.
The reticulated giraffe calf is only a few weeks old, but she's already a whopping six foot tall!
Facts about reticulated giraffes
The giraffes have been listed as endangered since 2018
They are mostly found in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia
The rare beauty has gained a lot of attention online and the zoo want to use the attention to raise awareness of the struggle for survival of giraffes in the wild.
We want to ensure that future generations get the opportunity to see these wonderful animals in the future
Brights Zoo, Facebook
Brights Zoo is now asking the public what they think this one-of-a-kind creature should be called. They've taken four names with Swahili inspiration and asked the public to comment which name they think best suits her?
- 1. Kipekee - Unique
- 2. Firali - Unusual or Extradonary
- 3. Shakiri - She is most beautiful
- 4. Jamella - One of great beauty
What name do you think best suits the spotless baby giraffe? Let us know in the comments.