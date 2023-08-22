Sir Nils Olav III penguin at Edinburgh Zoo gets promotion and guard of honour
- Published
- comments
A penguin at Edinburgh Zoo has received a guard of honour and a ceremonial promotion by the Norwegian army.
Sir Nils Olav III - or to use his full title Major General Sir Nils Olav III, Baron of the Bouvet Islands - is a King penguin who lives at Edinburgh Zoo, and is the official mascot of King's Guard of Norway.
Earlier this month, Sir Nils Olav was promoted to the rank of major general for 'setting a superb example for the rest of the penguins'.
More than 160 uniformed guards attended the special guard of honour ceremony to award Sir Nils with his new title and badge of honour.
Staff Sergeant Fredrik Gresseth, from the king's guard band and drill team of Norway, said: 'The guardsmen of the drill team look forward to this rare occasion of being inspected by their own mascot, while the band will set the atmosphere worthy of a knighted king penguin.'
Who is Sir Nils Olav III, the penguin general?
Back in 1961 Norway's King's Guard, part of Norway's army, visited Scotland for a drill display at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Whilst visiting Major Nils Egelien, one of the King's Guard, reportedly fell in love with the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo, saying that the way they walked reminded him of how the King's Guard soldiers marched.
When the soldiers returned to Edinburgh in 1972 Major Nils Egelien arranged for them to adopt a king penguin as their official military mascot.
The zoo agreed, and named a penguin Sir Nils Olav, after Major Nils Egelien and the King of Norway at the time, King Olav V.
Did you know?
Norwegian soldiers send fish and Christmas cards to the penguin each year, and they always visit when they are in Edinburgh.
Following his adoption, Nils has been promoted up the military ranks over the years:
- 1982 - Corporal
- 1987 - Sergeant
- 1993 - Regimental Sergeant Major
- 2001 - Honourable Regimental Sergeant Major
- 2005 - Colonel-in-Chief
- 2008 - Knighthood
- 2016 - Brigadier
- 2023 - Major General
Did you know?
When Nils was knighted it was such an important promotion it had to be approved by King Harald V of Norway!
Over the years there have been three Nils Olav penguins, who have carried on his name and title, with the current holder being Sir Nils Olav III.
The Guardsmen visit Sir Nils at the zoo every few years whilst they are in the city performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
The military Tattoo runs until 26 August 2023 in Edinburgh.