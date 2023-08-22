Edinburgh Fringe's funniest joke revealed
- Published
- comments
Are you someone who likes to make people laugh? Do your friends find you side-splittingly funny? Perhaps you're a natural comedian.
If so, we want to know what's your best joke?
The winner of the best joke at the Edinburgh Fringe festival has been revealed but we want to know if you can do any better.
Lorna Rose Treen was voted the winner of the annual competition with this chortle-tastic one liner: "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."
Lorna said she was "chuffed" to win.
"A huge thank you for awarding my stupid joke with this title."
Think you can do better? Tell us YOUR best joke in the comments below.
The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award aims to find the most hilarious one-liner of the arts festival which takes place in Scotland's capital city.
This year is the 76th anniversary of the International Edinburgh Festival and the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the biggest arts festival in the world.
Comedy critics went to hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Fringe to create a shortlist of jokes that was voted on by 2,000 members of the public.