Storm Hilary: Record rain and flooding for Mexico and California

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Flood water can be seen moving across the road during Tropical Storm Hilary, in Palm Springs, California

An intense system of weather is barrelling through southern California where 26 million people are under flood warnings.

Tropical Storm Hilary has caused the heaviest hour of rain ever recorded in Palm Springs, officials say.

A state of emergency has been declared by California's governor, while US President Joe Biden has ordered in federal aid from the country's central government.

As the storm moved into Nevada, it became a post-tropical cyclone, however this downgrade only refers to the strength of the winds - not the rainfall.

The storm is expected to bring huge amounts of rain - more than a year's worth - in parts of the southwest.

Image source, EPA Image caption, This car was submerged in flooded water as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in Cathedral City, California

With up to 250mm (9.8in) of rain forecast for parts of California and Nevada, officials predict severe flooding and mudslides - both a significant risk to life.

CBS reporter Jason Allen who says the storm is "absolutely unprecedented", as it is very rare for this amount of rain to reach as far north as California.

Jason said people are preparing for the storm by filling sandbags to stack around their homes, while some have decided to evacuate the area though as yet there has been no such order.

He told the BBC: "A lot of people were just really curious about it more than anything else.

"I would imagine the strength of it has surprised some people today as it did drop the rain which was promised."

This is the first tropical storm to hit the south-west United States in over 80 years.

The severity and abnormality of weather systems like this - now post-tropical cyclone Hilary - are related to climate change, scientists argue.

How have people in California been affected by the extreme weather?

Many school classes and flights have been cancelled, with landslides, downed trees and flooded homes reported across southern California.

Disneyland amusement park in Anaheim, announced it was closing two hours earlier than usual on Sunday.

Media caption, Watch: Iconic locations in Hollywood are hit by Storm Hilary

California earthquake

As many across Southern California sheltered from Hurricane Hilary another natural disaster hit - a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

Its epicentre was northwest of Los Angeles but no major damage was reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said over 100 fire stations were checking buildings for damage.

Where has Storm Hilary come from?

Image source, Reuters Image caption, This was just some of the damage that could be seen after the storm hit Baja California state in Mexico

Hilary was previously a category four hurricane and initially made landfall in Mexico on Sunday, before moving north into the US only a few hours later.

It hit the Mexican Baja California peninsula where it caused extensive flooding, before the weather system began moving through California.

From southern California it moved northwards into Nevada whilst gradually weakening.

Rainfall will also likely affect parts of Oregon and Idaho with some areas in the states expected to see as much as five inches (127mm) of rain by Tuesday morning.

Flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) remain in force across parts of southern California and into southern Nevada.

Image source, Reuters

Locations in the mountains to the west of Los Angeles, such as Upper Mission Creek, are reporting close to 13 inches of rainfall while the city-based area of Los Angeles itself, saw 1-4 inches of rain in 24 hours.

That compares to the Los Angeles city average annual rainfall of around 12 inches.