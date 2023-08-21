Lord of The Rings: New £2 coin by Royal Mint celebrates Hobbit author JRR Tolkien
A new £2 coin has been revealed by the Royal Mint celebrates the life and work of famous author JRR Tolkien.
Tolkien is most famous for writing The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings - hugely popular fantasy series - selling more than 100 million copies across the world and later adapted into blockbuster films.
Rebecca Morgan at The Royal Mint, said: "Our master craftspeople have worked carefully to create a coin which is a testament to arguably one of the greatest authors, poets, scholars, and philologists in our history."
The special coins celebrate the author's life, marking 50 years on from his death.
What's the Tolkien £2 coin like?
The Royal Mint have made four special coins to celebrate.
The first is made of gold (costing £1,250), there are two in silver (costing £77.50 and £127.50), and one of nickel and brass (costing £12).
The coins feature Tolkien's special monogram symbol, which is made up of the letters of his name: J,R,R and T - John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.
They also feature a quote from his book, The Fellowship Of The Ring, first in the Lord of the Rings series - which says: "Not all those who wander are lost".
Can you spend commemorative coins?
All of the coins are 'uncirculated' - which means they are for collecting only and can't be spent in shops like regular money.
The coins were designed by specialist artist David Lawrence