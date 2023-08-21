CITV channel to close following launch of ITVX Kids streaming service
- Published
- comments
ITV has announced that CITV, the broadcaster's children's TV channel, will close on 1 September.
It will be replaced by online streaming platform, ITVX Kids, with ITV making the decision as many children and adults move towards streaming and viewing TV content via the internet.
The channel has been home to some of the UK's favourite cartoons and shows over four decades - including Mr Bean, My Parents are Aliens, Scooby Doo and Inspector Gadget.
Why is the CITV channel ending?
The kids' TV channel will be closing down to be replaced by an online alternative.
The CITV channel is aimed at 5-12 year olds, but many viewers - young and old - are increasingly using internet and streaming services to watch their favourite shows at times that suit them.
This is different to traditional TV viewing where people watch programmes when they appear as scheduled on the channel - also known as 'appointment to view' TV.
4-15 year old TV watching habits (Broadcasters' Audience and Research Board data)
Minutes of kids TV viewed is down 62% since 2019.
Minutes of kids TV streamed is up 30% since 2019.
ITVX launched last year. The online streaming service aims to take a "digital first" approach to dropping new TV content.
ITV say they want kids at home to be able to access their favourite shows, through ITVX Kids, "however they want to watch it".
ITV told Sky News: "This new streaming approach [is] responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content."
The CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays on 1st September.
ITV, Sky News
Some of the classics you'll still be able to watch
- Bob The Builder
- Mr Bean
- The Rubbish World of Dave Spud
- The Sound Collector
- Lloyd of the Flies
- Lily's Driftwood Bay
Have you ever watched CITV? And do you watch TV by streaming it or watching it live on the telly? Let us know in the comments.