Mary Earps win Golden Glove but fans still can't buy her shirt

Image source, Reuters Image caption, She won the Golden Glove award, but Nike still don't sell a Mary Earps keeper shirt for fans to buy.

England may not have won the Women's World Cup but keeper Mary Earps lived up to her nickname, Mary Queen of Stops, conceding just four goals in the entire tournament

Mary was best goalie of 2022, and now has won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

But since before the Cup some players, celebs and fans have been angry on social media that Earps replica shirts are not available. Some fans have even resorting to making their own versions.

Nike, who make the shirts, released a statement on Sunday saying they would work "towards solutions for other tournaments" with no mention of an Earps shirt for this World Cup.

Why can't you buy an Earps shirt?

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Goal-saving machine! Mary Queen of Stops in action

England's kit for this summer's World Cup is manufactured by Nike.

Fans have been able to buy replica Home and Away shirts of other Lionesses, but Nike do not sell goalkeeper replica kits for either the England women or men's teams.

In a new statement Nike said they "understand the desire" to buy a goalkeepers jersey and that they are "working towards solutions with for future tournaments, in partnership with Fifa and the federations."

They also said that "the fact that there's a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women's game and we believe that's encouraging."

What does Mary think about the shirt situation?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Earps saving the penalty taken by Jenni Hermoso of Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

Mary Earps said in July that Nike's decision not to sell her keeper shirt was "disappointing" and "hurtful".

For my own family and friends and loved ones not to be able to buy my shirt, they are going to come out and wear normal clothes and I know that sounds like 'Oh Mary, what a horrible problem', but on a personal level that is really hard. Mary Earps, England goalkeeper

What have players and celebrities said about the Earps shirt?

Former England men's goalkeeper David Seaman posted: "Bet @Nike are regretting not selling the #maryearps shirt now" with an eye-roll emoji.

Gabby Logan, BBC Sport presenter throughout the World Cup said "She will have inspired so many little girls to go out and try and be a keeper in the back garden. Let's hope that one day they can go and buy her shirts... That's the next move."

Former swimming world champion Karen Pickering wrote on social media "Loved seeing Mary Earps winning the Golden Glove. Can we buy her shirt yet???"

Fans take Earps shirt matter into their own hands

Image source, Contributed Image caption, Football fan Emmy got to meet her idol Mary Earps

Fans of the legendary keeper have been making noise on social media asking Nike, 'Where can I buy a Mary Earps shirt?'

One fan, 16-year old Emmy, started her own online petition to ask Nike to "rethink their decision".

The petition recieved 70,000 signatures of support.

Emmy said "Mary and all female goalkeepers, we love and respect you. You are inspirational and we are behind you."

Let's make them see just how important our female goalkeepers are. How respected they are and how many young girls aspire to join them in the future. Emmy, Mary Earps Fan, Change.org

Some fans have gone with a more handmade approach - by fashioning their very own Earps shirts.

Image source, @georgierechner/ TikTok Image caption, Some fans have taken to wearing their own homemade Earps football shirts.

If Mary Earps is your player of the Cup, remember to vote for her as your Lioness of the tournament.

What did Nike say about Mary Earps replica shirts?

The company said:

"Nike is committed to women's football and we're excited by the passion around this year's tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

"We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes. We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with Fifa and the federations.

"The fact that there's a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women's game and we believe that's encouraging."

Newsround has asked Nike if they plan to make replica EArps shirts available for this tournament - we are yet to hear back.