Women's World Cup: England team return home after final

Women's World Cup: England team return home after finalPublished46 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Many in the team looked tired and dejected as they left their hotel in Sydney to begin the long journey back to the UK, but Lauren Hemp managed a small smile.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Jessica Carter also cracked a grin and waved to fans, as she carried her pillow...Image source, PA MediaImage caption, while Bethany England looked to be in good spirits, in the bright Sydney sunshine.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Alex Greenwood's injury from the game was visible, with a small cut near her eyebrow. After the game she tweeted: "This one hurts a lot and will for a while. However I just want to say thank you to the whole team I have just spent the last 9 weeks with, it was a incredible journey with amazing people, I am so proud of you all."Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Rachel Daly was followed out of the hotel by Lauren James and captain Millie Bright. After the game Bright spoke about how proud she was of her team - a feeling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and the rest of the country also shared.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The players families have also spoken of how much they admired their performances. Ella Toone's family said they were "mega-proud" of the footballer and they "just want her home now".Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Katie Zelem had not even started a match for England before this Women’s World Cup, but finally got her chance in the team's group game against China - so will go home with valuable experience of playing on the world stage.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, England manager Sarina Wiegman is the first manager to reach the Women's World Cup final with two nations and is widely regarded as the best female coach in football - but says she has no plans to leave England even though many teams would be keen for her to join them.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Despite England coming second, many supporters are hoping the Lionesses will still get a hero's welcome when they fly back from Sydney.