Link to newsround

Women's World Cup: England team return home after final

Lauren Hemp leaves the team's hotel in Sydney,PA Media
Many in the team looked tired and dejected as they left their hotel in Sydney to begin the long journey back to the UK, but Lauren Hemp managed a small smile.
England's Jessica Carter leaves the team's hotel in Sydney,PA Media
Jessica Carter also cracked a grin and waved to fans, as she carried her pillow...
PA Media
while Bethany England looked to be in good spirits, in the bright Sydney sunshine.
PA Media
Alex Greenwood's injury from the game was visible, with a small cut near her eyebrow. After the game she tweeted: "This one hurts a lot and will for a while. However I just want to say thank you to the whole team I have just spent the last 9 weeks with, it was a incredible journey with amazing people, I am so proud of you all."
PA Media
Rachel Daly was followed out of the hotel by Lauren James and captain Millie Bright. After the game Bright spoke about how proud she was of her team - a feeling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and the rest of the country also shared.
PA Media
The players families have also spoken of how much they admired their performances. Ella Toone's family said they were "mega-proud" of the footballer and they "just want her home now".
PA Media
Katie Zelem had not even started a match for England before this Women’s World Cup, but finally got her chance in the team's group game against China - so will go home with valuable experience of playing on the world stage.
PA Media
England manager Sarina Wiegman is the first manager to reach the Women's World Cup final with two nations and is widely regarded as the best female coach in football - but says she has no plans to leave England even though many teams would be keen for her to join them.
PA Media
Despite England coming second, many supporters are hoping the Lionesses will still get a hero's welcome when they fly back from Sydney.