Women's World Cup: Sweden beat Australia for third place slot
- Published
- comments
Sweden have beaten World Cup co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the battle for third place in this year's tournament.
Sweden sealed their win with a penalty in the first half, and a 62nd minute goal.
This is the fourth time Sweden have come third in a World Cup.
Co-hosts Australia took fourth place, having lost out on a place in the final to England earlier this week.
Match breakdown
Although Sweden got a penalty through in the first half, there was still a chance that the Matildas could have brought it back.
However, thanks to Sweden's forward Kosovare Asllani, the team doubled their points and secured a confident win.
She smashed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area, thanks to a strong set up from teammate Blackstenius.
The World Cup so far
Despite the loss, this is still Australia's best ever world cup result. The stadium was still covered in greens and golds as supporters continued to cheer on their team until the very end.
They also had to spend a large amount of the tournament without their star striker Sam Kerr.
For Sweden, this is the fourth time they have come third in a world cup, but they still managed to finish on a high, despite being defeated by Spain for a place in the world cup final.