PFA awards: The World Cup stars battling it out for players' player award
The shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association women's players' player of the year award has been announced and it includes a host of World Cup stars.
Six players are in the running, including players from Australia, England and Norway.
As the name suggests, the winner of the award is voted for by professional players and will be announced on 29 August.
Australia's Sam Kerr was crowned players' player last year, but will she hold on to the title? Let us know who you think should win in the comments!
Ona Batlle
The Spanish defender Ona Batlle joined European champions Barcelona earlier this year from Manchester United.
She played 77 games for United helping them achieve their highest Women's Super League points tally and secure qualification for the Champions League.
Batlle has helped Spain reach their first ever World Cup final.
Rachel Daly
Rachel Daly was the WSL player of the Season last year and plays for Aston Villa.
The England star was the top scorer in the Women's Super League last season with 22 goals for Aston Villa.
She ended a six-year spell at US side Houston Dash to join Villa last year, mainly playing at left-back for England but up front for Villa.
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award last year, becoming the first senior player from Australia to do so.
The forward helped Chelsea to the WSL and FA Cup double.
Kerr is a prolific goal scorer, she scored the winner against Manchester United in the FA Cup final and is Australia's all-time top scorer.
Frida Maanum
Norway midfielder Frida Maanum made her debut for her county when she was just 17 years old.
She plays club football for Arsenal, scoring 16 goals in the Women's Super League last season, after joining from Swedish side Linkopings FC in 2021.
Maanum doesn't just score goals, she helps set them up too, picking up nine assists as Arsenal finished third in the league.
Guro Reiten
Another Chelsea star to make the shortlist is winger Guro Reiten.
She scored 13 goals in 39 appearances for Chelsea last season.
The Norwegian was presented with the Golden Ball by the Norwegian Football Association for 2022. This is an annual award given to the best male and female player.
Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw
The Jamaica star got her nickname Bunny from her love for carrots when she was younger.
She scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for Manchester City last season, taking her tally to 50 for the club.
Shaw is Jamaica's all-time record goal scorer in the male and female game.