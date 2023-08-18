Women's World Cup Final 2023: Everything you need to know about Spain
- Published
- comments
The Lionesses are through to their first World Cup final on Sunday.
In fact, it's the first time that England have made it through to a senior football World Cup final since 1966.
They'll be facing Spain - whose nickname is 'La Roja' which means 'The Reds' - in their historic match.
But what can we expect from the Lionesses' opponents and who should we be looking out for?
Here's five things you probably didn't know about Spain.
1. Player walkout
It wasn't even certain that Spain would be able to take part in this World Cup.
In the build-up to the tournament, the squad has been divided by a huge argument between some of the players and the coach, Jorge Vilda.
Fifteen of Spain's best footballers were so unhappy with their working conditions that they made themselves unavailable for selection.
They wrote to the Spanish football federation and said they wouldn't play. The federation hit back at the players and backed the Spain coach.
This went on for months and when it came to naming his World Cup squad, Vilda only picked three of the 15 players for the tournament.
And even during their run to the final, it's been apparent that many of the players don't get on with their coach, which makes their success on the pitch even more impressive.
2. World Cup journey
This is only the third time that the country has even qualified for the tournament.
They took part in their first World Cup in 2015 - just eight years ago - and they've made quick progress since.
Until this year's tournament, they'd only ever won ONE World Cup match.
And in the Fifa women's rankings, the side is currently ranked sixth in the world, two places behind England who are in fourth.
3. Salma Paralluelo
Keep an eye out for Salma Paralluelo. The 19-year-old only joined Spanish giants Barcelona last year, but she's already been making a big impression on the team.
Growing up she was also a talented track and field athlete and represented Spain in athletics - and only gave it up to concentrate on football last year.
She's managed to convert those track skills into becoming a versatile striker, known for making great runs down the wing for club and country.
4. Alexia Putellas
We can't talk about Spain and not mention Alexia Putellas. The current Ballon d'Or holder is one of Spain's star players.
She's back in the squad after missing last year's Euros due to injury. The Barcelona midfielder is one of the most honoured players in the women's game, having won a whole heap of major club and individual awards.
So it probably comes as no surprise that Alexia was recently voted the Best Fifa Women's Player for a second year in a row.
5. Head to heads
The last time Spain and England played each other was at last year's Euro 2022 quarter-finals - when England won 2-1, knocking Spain out of the tournament.
In fact, England have won the majority of the matches between the two countries.
However, this is the first time that either side have made it to a World Cup final.
So, who will be victorious and crowned world champions on Sunday?
We'll have to wait and find out.