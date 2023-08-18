Magnetars: Scientists find source for strongest magnetic forces in the universe
Scientists think they might have solved a long-running mystery about the source of massively magnetic stars.
They have been trying to understand magnetars - dead stars with huge magnetic fields around them.
At first, scientists weren't sure where these stars came from, but they think this new discovery might answer some of their questions!
What is a magnetar?
Magnetars are dead stars with really strong magnetic fields. It's a type of neutron star - these stars are super dense and are thought to be the product of a collapse of a star after a supernova.
Magnetars, however, have such strong magnetic fields that astronomers don't fully know how they are formed.
Stars have life cycles - which means some types of stars are products of what a newer star will eventually become.
Scientists think they have now discovered a star that will eventually become a magnetar.
HD 45166
It's not the catchiest name in the world, but HD 45166 could prove to be a pretty cool discovery.
The star's magnetic fields could not be explained by normal scientific modelling, despite it being looked at for over 100 years.
Not much was known about it other than it was much bigger than the Sun, it's one of a pair and it's got a high amount of helium.
As well as this, it's got a massively strong magnetic field - possibly one of the strongest ever found. It's about as magnetic on the surface as some of the magnets we can make on earth.
How does this link to the magnetars?
Scientists think that HD 45166 will eventually collapse, leaving a magnetar with the most magnetic power in the universe.
They work out how think they the star will behave in the future by comparing to how others have changed under different forces.