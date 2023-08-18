Women's World Cup: Meet England's lionesses - as kids!Published19 minutes agoImage source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, Lauren Hemp plays for England and Manchester City - but she was born in Norfolk and in this younger pic you can see her in a Norwich City kit.Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, Mary Earps is known for her skills and fast-thinking in goal - and it looks like she knew this was the best place for her on the pitch even as a youngster.Image source, @laurennjjames/Instagram/Getty Image caption, Lauren James looks super sweet in this snap, and she got the passion for football when she wasn't much older! She grew up in a sporty family with her older brother Reece also a professional player,Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, Georgia Stanway represented Cumbria in English Schools' Football Association competitions when she was younger, before going on to become one of best attacking midfield players of her generation.Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, They are known for being a dynamic duo on the pitch but Ella Toone and Alessia Russo have been friends since school, so have had plenty of time to make sure their play in perfectly in sync!Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, Rachel Daly is a very versatile having played in defence, midfield, and attack - a skill that we're sure would have helped her get picked first for any PE team at school! She was the WSL Player of the Season last year and the top scorer too.Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, Keira Walsh currently plays in Spain for Barcelona and has previously played for Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City to. As well as a key Lioness, she's also represented Team GB at the Olympics! Did you know she even has a bus named in her honour in Rochdale?Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, Lucy Bronze looks quite different on the pitch now to when she was younger, but it looks like she still loves a blue kit! Did you know that Lucy speaks loads of languages including English, Portuguese and French?Image source, England/TikTok/GettyImage caption, She's been a captain fantastic at this tournament and Millie Bright was certainly been shining bright since her youth - even if was just her bright blonde hair! She represented England on the under-19 and under-23 national teams before making the senior squad.