Olivia Rodrigo to get Brit Award for record 1 billion streams
- Published
- comments
Olivia Rodrigo is getting used to setting UK records and getting awards.
She's already become the first female solo artist to have three UK top five singles at the same time.
She also won International Song of the Year at the Brit awards with her hit song Good 4 U.
But now she's gone a step further - becoming the youngest person so far to receive a Brit Billion Award, which is given for achieving one billion UK streams.
What else have Olivia Rodrigo been up to?
The Brit Billion Award was launched in May, with the streaming numbers calculated by the Official Charts Company.
To work out the number of streams an artist has, they calculate an artist's hits combined - including tracks an artist has appeared on either as the main performer or as a featured artist.
Swedish pop group Abba, British band Coldplay, R&B superstar Mariah Carey and the late singer Whitney Houston, are all among those who have won the award.
Other recipients include Lana Del Rey, Queen, Becky Hill, and James Arthur - but they are all older than Olivia.
How did Olivia become famous?
Rodrigo starred in two Disney series, Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she plays a student involved in a school production of the classic 2006 musical.
When the show's creators discovered she was a budding musician, they encouraged her to write for the series. One of her songs, a power ballad called All I Want, racked up millions of streams and became a minor chart hit.
But it was her own Drivers License - that helped her get recognition as a writing and solo artist.
How successful has Olivia's music career been so far?
Following the release of her album Sour in 2021, Rodrigo became the first female solo artist to claim three simultaneous UK top five singles with Good 4 U, Deja Vu and Traitor.
She also made history as the youngest solo artist ever to top the single and album charts at at the same time, and the first artist in six years to top both charts on the release of their first album.
Her song, Drivers Licence also broke Spotify's first day streaming records, while her most released pop rock song Vampire has reached number two in the UK charts.
Her second album Guts is due for release on 8 September.