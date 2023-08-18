Weather: Heavy rain could lead to floods in south of England on Friday
- Published
- comments
More than half a month's rain could fall across the south of England on Friday leading to a chance of flooding.
Usually in August, 63mm (2.5in) of rain falls across south-east England during the entire month.
But the Met Office has warned that around 30mm to 40mm (1 to 1.5in) of rain is expected to fall in some areas in just six hours.
Find out more about the weather and the science behind it
Weather warnings
The warning, stretching from Birmingham to London and the whole of the South East and Solent area, is in place from 6am until midday.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across a large part of the West Midlands and the South of England.
Meanwhile, in the coastal areas of north and mid-Wales there is a yellow warning for wind from midnight until 18:00.
A period of strong easterly winds could see gusts reach up to 60mph, and more widely around 40-50mph.
Conditions should brighten up on Saturday with sunshine, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions, with heavy rain likely to only be seen in north-east Scotland.
How impact will the wet weather have?
The Met Office says there is a chance of travel disruption.
There is also the possibility that some homes and businesses could be flooded or hit by lightning, as well seeing a short-term loss of power.
Some events have also been cancelled including the Tall Ships parade of sail in Falmouth, Cornwall.
The mass parade was supposed to take place on Friday promising a dramatic sight across Falmouth Bay organisers say they have had no option but to cancel the event, due to "adverse and continually deteriorating weather conditions".
The ships will now be departing individually on Saturday, dependent on weather conditions and safety considerations for the ships and their crews.
The Met Office said bus and train services could be affected and trees and temporary structures like marquees and tents could be damaged.