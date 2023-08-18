Inflation: Why is orange juice getting more expensive?
The price of orange juice in supermarkets across the UK is getting more expensive.
Retail experts - the people who study how much things cost in shops - say it's due to weather issues over in the US and Brazil, where a lot of oranges are grown.
There have been hurricanes and droughts, which have made it more difficult for oranges to grow.
When there are less oranges to go around, it makes the juice more expensive.
What happened to the orange crops?
Due to a hurricane at the end of last summer, and then cold weather over winter, conditions have been difficult for oranges to grow.
Last year, lots of companies in the USA began to import oranges from Brazil instead, but this lowered the supply in Brazil too, which had also been impacted by bad weather.
Oranges need a lot of warmth and sunlight, as well as a healthy amount of rain to keep the fruit hydrated.
Earlier this year we saw the impact of weather on our food, when it became more difficult to get fresh fruit and vegetables in the supermarket.
Supply and demand - explained
The rise in the price of orange juice is because the supply is smaller than the demand.
Supply is all about how much of a product there is, and demand is about how many people want it.
If the demand is higher than the supply, it means there isn't enough to go around for everyone that wants it, which puts the price of a product up.
So with the orange juice - the orange supply is too small for the juice demand.
You might have noticed that things have become more expensive in shops, or heard adults talking about inflation.
You can check out the Newsround guide to inflation and what all the words mean here, but remember if you are worried about money and costs, talk to an adult that you trust.