Women's World Cup final: Everything you need to know about England vs Spain
- Published
- comments
England's Lionesses will play Spain on Sunday with both teams looking for their first World Cup title.
It'll be a rematch of last year's European championship quarter-final, which England won 2-1.
The Lionesses went on to win that tournament, giving England its first major title since the men won the World Cup in 1966.
Now the team are looking to become just the second to win the FIFA Women's World Cup as reigning European champions - something only Germany has managed to do before.
Who will play in the Women's World Cup final?
England's Lionesses will be facing Spain also known as La Roja - but when it comes to the players joining each team, there is still much to be decided.
When it comes to Spain's key players, Alexia Putellas has been one of the big names - but doubts about her fitness following an injury has led to her being in and out of the first team.
Aitana Bonmati has taken on responsibility for leading the midfield, and will likely be front and centre on Sunday. If Spain win the final, she will probably also be named the World Cup's best player.
Salma Paralluelo is just a teenager but has so far made a major mark at this World Cup, scoring important goals.
Will Lauren James play in the Women's World Cup final?
As you might remember Lauren James was sent off when England played Nigeria, for stamping on another player and as a result was banned for the quarterfinals and the semi-finals.
But now her two-match ban has ended, are we likely to see her on the pitch in the starting line-up for the final?
Manager Sarina Wiegman could add James back into to the starting line-up, but Ella Toone has taken over James role in the last two games and been excellent.
The England manager may decide to use James as an impact player from the bench for the final, but due to her ability to turn a game on its head, she's unlikely to spend the whole game as a sub.
How many fans will be watching the Women's World Cup final?
It's not known exactly how many people will be watching the game altogether - but the match will be played at Sydney's Stadium Australia, that seats 83,500.
Even before the tournament had officially began this years Women's World Cup had broken the record for ticket sales.
Football's governing body FIFA said that by Tuesday this week 1.77 million tickets had been sold for the tournament, with a total of 1,734,028 spectators in attendance for the first 60 games.
The average crowd for games across the 10 venues has been 28,900 - more than 7,000 above the average for games at the 2019 edition in France and more than 4,000 above the historical average at the eight previous Women's World Cups.
When it comes to those watching on TV in the UK, Tuesday's semi-final against Australia was the most watched of the tournament so far, with a peak audience of 7.3m and an additional 3.8m streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.
What is the Women's World Cup trophy like?
The current trophy was designed in 1998 for the 1999 Women's World Cup in the USA.
The design is a spiral, with a football at the top, to symbolise the "athleticism, dynamism and elegance" of women's football.
Made of sterling silver, its also covered in 23-karat white and yellow gold.
In total it stands at 47cm tall and weighs 4.6 kg
At its base, the trophy has a cone-shaped platform where the name of each of the winning teams from Women's World Cups past are displayed.
When and where will the Women's World Cup final be played?
The game will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday 20 August.
Kick-off will be at 11am BST.
What channel is the Women's World Cup final on?
Coverage of the match will be begin from 10am on BBC One and 10.15am on ITV1.
You will also be able to stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and ITVX.
The third-place playoff, between Sweden and Australia, will be a day earlier, on Saturday 19 August, kicking off at 9am BST.