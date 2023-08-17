Women's World Cup 2023: Australia to play Sweden for World Cup bronze
- Published
- comments
Before settling down to watch England aim for their first World Cup title, there's still another big match to be played.
The battle for third place will see co-hosts Australia take on Sweden.
Both teams would rather have made it to the final but there's still a bronze medal to play for as the losing semi-finalists at the Women's World Cup.
Matildas hoping to end on a high
The match will take place at 9am on Saturday 19 August in Brisbane, Australia.
The Matildas - Australia's women's team - will be hoping to finish on a high with the bronze medal.
As hosts, they've had incredible support from their fans and would love to give them something to cheer.
Chelsea star striker Sam Kerr will also have a point to prove, having come back from injury as the tournament progressed. She was excellent against England in the semi-finals, despite not being able to get a win for her team.
This is the furthest Australia have ever been in a World Cup so despite the disappointment, the tournament has been a success.
Sweden with a point to prove
It's another tournament of so close but so far for Sweden.
This will be their fourth bronze medal match at a World Cup, and they've taken that third place each time.
They have also been runners-up at the tournament in the past but were knocked out this time by Spain in a close-fought semi final.
They also have some top players to help them win on Saturday.
Arsenal star Amanda Ilestedt is their top scorer at the tournament so far with four goals, and they'll be looking to say goodbye in style to captain Caroline Seger who is the European woman with the record of playing the most international matches .