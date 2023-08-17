A-Level results day: Teenagers to find out how they've done
It could be a tense breakfast in homes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
That's because today's the day when many older teenagers get their results for A-levels and some other exams.
The marks start to come in from 8:00am
Students in Scotland got their marks for their Higher exams earlier in August.
A-levels and other similar exams are taken by many students between 16-18, after their GCSEs.
They are the last tests many students take before going onto university or looking for a job.
The people who run the exams in England have warned that grades will likely be lower as the grading system returns to the way it was done before the pandemic.
However, in Wales and Northern Ireland, exam organisers have said they do not plan to return to the grading schemes they had before the pandemic, until 2024.
During - and just after - Covid, the organisations which mark exams made allowances for the disruption many pupils had due to lockdowns.
England's education secretary Gillian Keegan urged students to not be disappointed if their grades aren't as high as they'd hoped.
"They shouldn't be disappointed, they have just done an amazing job and really they should be congratulating themselves, and I want to congratulate them because they have worked so hard," she said.