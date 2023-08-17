Space race: Why do India and Russia want to land on the moon?
Both India and Russia's space agencies currently have missions heading to the moon.
They are both heading to the lunar south pole, which is quite an unexplored area of the moon.
India's shuttle is due to land on 23 August, but Russia's could arrive two days beforehand.
The ISRO, India's space agency, have explained that although the two missions are happening close together, it is not going to be another space race.
Blast off!
Although both agencies are heading to a similar area of the moon, they send their missions in very different ways.
The ROSCOSMOS shuttle - Luna-25 - was launched on 10 August by a very powerful rocket. This blasted the shuttle through the earth's atmosphere, soon entering the moon's orbit.
The ISRO sent Chandrayaan-3 off a little earlier - on 14 July - but it went around the earth a few times before entering lunar orbit on 5 August.
The ISRO's lander and rover is due to be on the moon on 23 August, but if the ROSCOSMOS mission goes to plan, Luna-25 should arrive one or two days earlier.
What are India and Russia's space agencies called?
India's space agency is called the ISRO, which stands for the Indian Space Research Organisation.
Russia's space agency is called ROSCOSMOS.
What was the space race?
Some people have been describing the ISRO and ROSCOSMOS' journeys to the moon as another 'space race'. But what is that, and why is it important?
Starting in the 1950s and heading into the 1960s, the US was in a technological race with the Soviet Union, which was then called the space race.
This was happening during the Cold War., and political tensions were high between the US and the Soviet Union.
The Soviet Union sent the first man into space - a man called Yuri Gagarin - in 1961. The US President at the time, John F Kennedy, responded the same year by sending an American man into space, and then launching the famous Apollo missions.
President Kennedy said he would have people on the moon at the end of the decade - which happened in 1969, with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Apollo 11 mission.
How many people have been on the moon?
After Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped out on the moon, 10 more people would head up on missions and walk on the moon.
The last people to set foot on the moon were Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, in December 1972.
Sending manned missions to the moon is very expensive, and this is one of the reasons space agencies have not sent people back up there.
Robotic missions have been sent up in the meantime, however, to explore the moon using rovers.