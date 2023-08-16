Plastic pollution: Warning over buckets and spades on Yorkshire beaches
When you go to the beach, do you ever take plastic toys with you, like a bucket and spade?
This is what a community group in Bridlington, Yorkshire are worried about.
They say families are taking spades, buckets and toys to the beach for a day of fun, but not taking them home with them.
The group picked up lots of toys during a beach clean-up, and are asking people to make sure they clean up after themselves.
Worries about plastic pollution from buckets and spades
Maria Prchlik, who is one of the volunteers cleaning beaches over summer, says the issue is "throwaway culture", and that people take things to the beach to play with, then just get rid of them.
She recommends that if you don't want to play with a toy anymore, it can be donated to a charity shop, or you could give it to a friend who might want it.
Plastic pollution on UK beaches
One of the main risks that leaving plastic toys on the beach can cause is plastic pollution.
The plastic can break down into small pieces, and enter the water. This puts sea-life at risk, and can also be damaging to other people who want to come visit the beach.
Plastic can also get into the food chain if they break down and become microplastics and are swallowed by fish.
Lots of groups across the UK volunteer at their local beaches, cleaning up plastic and waste that has been left behind on sunny days.
However, this can take a long time, and when lots of plastic builds up, it can be a difficult job.