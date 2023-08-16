Women's World Cup final: Send your messages to the England squad ahead of Spain showdown
Roarsome news! The Lionesses have made it to the Women's World Cup final, thrashing Australia 3-1 in the semi-final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Now only Spain stand in the way of England lifting the Women's World Cup!
The teams go head-to-head at Stadium Australia at 11am on Sunday UK time.
If you're supporting the England Lionesses, we want to hear from you. Send in your messages in the comments to the Lionesses ahead of Sunday's epic final.
Everything you need to know about the Lionesses
What happened in the England Australia semi-final?
They may have been missing top scorer Lauren James, but that didn't stop England against home side the Matildas in the semi-final.
England scored first with Ella Toone's brilliant shot into the top corner of the net, but was followed by Sam Kerr's dynamite strike outside the box for Australia.
But it wasn't 1-1 for long as Lauren Hemp quickly put England ahead once more with some serious footwork getting the ball past two Australia defenders.
England's third and final goal from Alessia Russo in the 87th minute secured the Lionesses' place in Sunday's World Cup final.
"We have won trophies, we have won tournaments, so we do know what to do
Lucy Bronze , England Lioness
Can England beat Spain and win the World Cup?
Keeping their cool to beat tournament hosts Australia on their home turf was no mean feat for England.
But now the latest test of nerves is over, can they do the same in their first ever World Cup final?
They'll be taking on La Roja - named the reds after their shirt colour - in Sunday's final.
It's also Spain's first Women's World Cup final, having defeated Sweden 2-1 in their semi-final match on Tuesday.
England forward Lauren James is available to play, as she's served her two match ban for stamping on Michelle Alozie during the game against Nigeria.
But will it be enough for England to go all the way and win the Cup for the first time, ever?
We want to know what you'd like to say to the England squad. Do you want to wish them luck?
Do you have any top tips for the team? Do think they have what it takes to win?
Do you have a score prediction?
Let us know in the comments.