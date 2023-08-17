Women's World Cup 2023: Vote for your player of the tournament
England just beat Australia 3-1, paving the way to the World Cup Final, for the first time in the Lionesses' history.
Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone all scored a goal each, and Lauren Hemp was named player of the match.
But who has been your player of the tournament? Has it been Mary Earps with her world-class saving skills, Jess Carter's defence, or Milly Bright's captaining?
Fill in our rank below and let us know who your favourite Lioness is in the comments at the bottom of the page.