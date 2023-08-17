Link to newsround

Women's World Cup 2023: Vote for your player of the tournament

England team celebrating with "vote" graphicGetty Images
Who has been your favourite Lioness in the World Cup so far?

England just beat Australia 3-1, paving the way to the World Cup Final, for the first time in the Lionesses' history.

Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone all scored a goal each, and Lauren Hemp was named player of the match.

But who has been your player of the tournament? Has it been Mary Earps with her world-class saving skills, Jess Carter's defence, or Milly Bright's captaining?

Naomi Baker - The FA
Time to celebrate! Who has been your favourite player this tournament?

The World Cup so far:

