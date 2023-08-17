Only 4% of disabled children can go to a holiday club in the summer that suits their needs
- Published
- comments
How do you keep yourself occupied during the summer holidays? Maybe you've been going out with your friends or even attended a summer club.
Well for some children in England, it's a lot harder to find things to do when you've got additional needs.
The majority of families with disabled children (81%) would like a holiday club to send their child to during the six-week break.
But only 4% of families are able to find one to suit all of their children's needs according to research by the Disabled Children's Partnership and Contact.
Why is it so important that disabled children have accessible clubs near them?
12-year-old Max is autistic and has a chromosome disorder and learning disability and doesn't have a club nearby he can go to.
He told Newsround: "I would love to go to a holiday club but I can't. It makes me feel a little bit upset because I don't get to do things other children are doing.
"I'd like to meet some children and make some new friends. Instead I'm at home with my mum, either playing on my phone or sometimes going fishing with my brother's friend."
His brother, Luke, is 13 and can go to club. Their mum Chloe said: "Luke can go to clubs but there's nothing out there for Max.
"If he went to a mainstream play scheme it would be too much for him. He might not be understood by the other children. He finds it difficult if children don't understand him or his additional needs."
Lucas is 9-years-old is much luckier and he loves to go to a local club that's part of the OnSide network of youth centres.
He told Newsround:
"It's important to me as it gives me somewhere to go in the holidays, I would be bored, my brothers go to other clubs that I can't go to.
"I have made friends and the ladies are nice. I can go without my mum with me.
"If I didn't have the club I would be stuck at home, bored, with my mum.
"At the club I enjoy playing football, pool, baking, crafts, music and making friends."
The Loneliest Summer report
The Loneliest Summer report was based on a survey of around 1800 parents of disabled children and young people carried out at the start of the summer holidays this year.
For some disabled children, structure and routine is really important to keep up through the holidays to help reduce things like anxiety and maintain sensory regulation.
77% of the families surveyed said they want to send their children to a holiday club so they can socialise with other children.
More than half of parents reported that their child felt isolated during the summer break and 43% said it negatively affected their self-esteem.