Women's World Cup: King and football royalty show support after England make final
England are through to their first ever World Cup final after beating hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday.
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman said the result was like a "fairy-tale", and that it felt like the team had won the whole tournament, but has to remind herself it was just this game
The last time the England men's team reached the same stage is more than 60 years ago - when England went onto win the World Cup in 1966.
It's an amazing achievement and one that has understandably got many famous faces - from royalty, to other players and celebs - showing their admiration and support.
So what kind of support and good luck messages have the team received so far?
Royal well-wishers
In his message, King Charles congratulated the squad saying: 'My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match."
Although the King is the head of state in the UK, he is also head of state in Australia -part of the Commonwealth - and was mindful to praise the defeated Australia team as well.
He added: "While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch - and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."
His son, Prince William also posted a tweet after the game.
He wrote: "What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses - on to the final! Commiserations to the Matildas (Australia), you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup."
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the prince, who is president of the Football Association, will not attend World Cup final to watch England's Lionesses face off against Spain.
He will rather watch the final on the television.
The Welsh Guards Band could be heard playing Sweet Caroline - one of England's unofficial footballing anthem - during Wednesday's Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace after the match.
Proud team mates
Although the lionesses have been stealing the spotlight on the pitch in Australia, not all of the squad has been there.
Beth Mead, who is missing the tournament due to injury, showed her support by tweeting: 'WORLD CUP FINAL BABBYY, GET IN'.
Fran Kirby is another key Lioness missing the tournament and took to social media to applaud Hemp's crucial second goal. Mead added: "World Cup final baby, get in!"
Man City star and former England captain Steph Houghton commented: "Unbelievable!!!!!!!!!!!! Now go and win it! @lauren_hemp absolutely unreal!"
Current team captain, Leah Williamson who is also back in the UK injured shared a photo of her Sarina Wiegman-themed cap with the caption "C'aaaamon then".
Those who were part of the Euro 2022 winning team will know how nerve-wracking being in the final can be - among them Jill Scott MBE.
The I'm a Celebrity winner wrote: This team is special! Well done to @Lionesses + all staff! Everyone is behind you for the final! What a moment 👏👏👏
Footie fans from the men's side
England's men's captain Harry Kane has congratulated the Lionesses, telling Sky Sports: "Massive congratulations to the Lionesses... we're all behind them and hopefully they can do it in the final."
Former England player Gary Neville tweeted: "An Incredible achievement by the @Lionesses. One more to go."
Ex-England captain David Beckham was also on board to show his support, as well as thanking them for inspiring his 13-year-old daughter Harper, saying it had been "incredible to watch".
In a video posted to social media he said: "Good luck in this next game and just know that our whole nation is behind you as always."
Harper also showed her support with a wave, saying, "Good luck Lionesses!"
Former player turned Match of the Day Host Gary Lineker shared: 'Well played @Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance. A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It's been a while. What a wonderful achievement.'
Praise from politicians
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "What a performance Lionesses. Just one more game to go... Bring on Sunday."
Meanwhile his rival Keir Starmer head of the Labour Party, added: "Come on! Phenomenal semi-final win from the Lionesses. World Cup final here we come!"
He has also called for a celebratory bank holiday to be given if the team go all the way and win - something the government has said it's not so far considered.
What do you think of the Lionesses performance so far? Do you think they can go all the way and win?