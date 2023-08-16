Netflix, YouTube, McDonalds: Young people say US brands 'cooler' than British brands Published 3 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Global streaming giants Netflix and YouTube were competing for the top spot

Netflix has topped the list of 100 coolest brands among children and teenagers, according to a business survey.

Last year's number one brand YouTube was pushed into second place, with McDonalds, Nike and new entry Oreo making up the rest of the top five.

The report by agency Beano Brain suggests US brands hold more appeal British ones - with no UK-based brands making the top 10 this year.

In fact the highest-ranking British brand was Harry Potter, which was at number 32 on the list.

How was the survey carried out?

Image source, Getty Images

The survey of 60,000 children aged seven to 14 across the UK is part of something called the Coolest Brands Report.

The Beano Brain team spent a year talking to young people aged seven to 14, which they call Generation Alpha, about their likes and dislikes.

Helenor Gilmour, director of insight at the agency, said Generation Alpha - which is made up of young people currently between 9 and 24 years old - are a "hugely creative generation", with expectations and benchmarks which are often higher than those of adults."

The team also spent time observing the brands kids were wearing, chatting about and wanted to have, before testing their findings with the a specially put together panel.

The agency said kids were talking about more brands than last year, leading the report to double in size from 50 in 2022 to 100 in 2023.

By talking directly with the kids and not going through the parental filter, Beano Brain's 100 Coolest Brands is a genuine snapshot of what kids love and, perhaps more importantly, why they love them. Pete Maginn, Beano Brain's managing director of commercial insight

What do the results suggest about what's cool and what isn't?

Image source, @drinkprime / Instagram Image caption, Logan Paul and KSI's Prime has been a big talking point this year - was but relatively low down the list of cool brands, according to the young people surveyed

Some of the most well known brands around fell in popularity this year, with Amazon and Apple both dropping out of the top ten.

Minecraft dropped 22 places to a new ranking of 28, and the BBC was also seen to be less cool than in 2022 - dropping to number 71.

One of the most hyped brands of the year, energy drink PRIME was named 82 on the list - something which could come as a surprise to many given it's apparent popularity in this age group.

This is despite it being promoted by influencers KSI and Logan Paul - something the agency said normally appeals to children and young people.

What do these results mean for brands and businesses?

Image source, Walt Disney Studios Image caption, The report authors felt that films like Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid appealed to the 7-14 audience for being 'brave' with its casting choices although many reports suggested the film didn't earn as much money as was expected.

Brands and businesses will be able to use the results, as well as research done by other agencies, to help predict what current and future customers will like and the best way to present products for this age group.

Director of insight Helenor Gilmour said working with influencers and social media can give a big boost to brands.