England vs Australia: England beat Australia 3-1 to make World Cup final
Come on England! The Lionesses have made it through to the World Cup final for the first time ever.
The team beat Australia 3-1, with Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all scoring a goal.
Stadium Australia was packed with Australia fans, but England didn't let it dampen their spirits.
Did you watch the game? What did you think? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page!
The game
Cheered on by a loud stadium, the Australian team came out to the pitch with their country behind them.
Australia saw the return of their star player and captain, Sam Kerr ,who had been recovering from an injury.
Meanwhile, England was without Lauren James, who is banned until the next game due to her red card.
The game started quickly, with an early attempt on goal from Sam Kerr, seven minutes in.
36 minutes in, England's Ella Toone shot the goal into the top-corner, taking England to 1-0 up.
Going into the second half, both teams stayed confident, with the crowd still loudly cheering on Australia.
Australia's Sam Kerr then equalised the game, with an impressive strike, going above Mary Earps' gloves.
It wasn't long until Lauren Hemp pulled England in the lead again with some nifty footwork to get the ball between two of Australia's defenders.
With the team 2-1 up, there was hope for England to make it through to the final, but still plenty of time for Australia to equalise again.
They moved some players around, pulling a defender off the pitch and replacing with a striker to attempt to get another goal in.
However, In the 87th minute, Lauren Hemp then sent the ball up the pitch for Alessia Russo to smash it into the back of the net.
This was the moment for England - with 6 minutes of extra time added on at the end, the England fans in the stadium were celebrating with energy.
Finally, the end of game whistle blew and sealed the Lionesses' place in football history.
Lauren Hemp was named player of the match, thanks to her incredible goal and set-up of Russo's.
England now have to go away and prepare for the final, where they will face Spain.
The game kicks off at 11AM UK time, 8PM Australia time, on Sunday morning.
Don't forget to send your good luck messages in the comments below, and let us know where you'll be watching the final this weekend!