When art meets science, check out these neon pics from under the microscope

Nervous system of a juvenile sea starLaurent Formery/ Evident
The Evident Global Image Awards has crowned the worldwide winners for best pictures from under the microscope. And the winner is... This sea star! This was snapped by Laurent Formery from the US and shows a multicoloured spindly nervous system of a sea star. And it's only 1cm big! The marine photographer said: "I’m happy that taking images... helps communicate how much beauty we have in our oceans".
Crystal of a topical medicine for wart treatment named ABE, which is available in Poland.Shyam Rathod/ Evident
This may look like something you'd see whilst peering in to a kaleidoscope, but far from it! It's actually a photo of a crystal, inside a treatment for warts. This zoomed in pic of the medicine won first place in the Materials Science Category.
Igor Siwanowicz/ Evident
Here's an image of a teeny tiny germinating grain of pollen. It may be small - but if it gets up your nose you could be sneezing large!
Katelin Murphy/ Evident
This is a picture of the skull of a red-backed salamander. The competition aims to shows the beauty in nature and science and over 640 microscopic images were entered.
Liu Ruming/ Evident
They may technically be weeds, but dandelions can be pretty to! Even microscopic pictures of them.
Thorben Danke/ Evident
Last up for insects! This textured image is actually a pic of a tiny part of a tiger beetle called the 'Scutellum'.
Javier Ruperez/ Evident
This is NOT something from a thread shop - its a close up of a moths wings! This pic was taken at x20 zoom to show the colourful detail.

