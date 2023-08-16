When art meets science, check out these neon pics from under the microscope

When art meets science, check out these neon pics from under the microscopePublished18 minutes agoImage source, Laurent Formery/ EvidentImage caption, The Evident Global Image Awards has crowned the worldwide winners for best pictures from under the microscope. And the winner is... This sea star! This was snapped by Laurent Formery from the US and shows a multicoloured spindly nervous system of a sea star. And it's only 1cm big! The marine photographer said: "I’m happy that taking images... helps communicate how much beauty we have in our oceans".Image source, Shyam Rathod/ EvidentImage caption, This may look like something you'd see whilst peering in to a kaleidoscope, but far from it! It's actually a photo of a crystal, inside a treatment for warts. This zoomed in pic of the medicine won first place in the Materials Science Category.Image source, Igor Siwanowicz/ EvidentImage caption, Here's an image of a teeny tiny germinating grain of pollen. It may be small - but if it gets up your nose you could be sneezing large!Image source, Katelin Murphy/ EvidentImage caption, This is a picture of the skull of a red-backed salamander. The competition aims to shows the beauty in nature and science and over 640 microscopic images were entered.Image source, Liu Ruming/ Evident Image caption, They may technically be weeds, but dandelions can be pretty to! Even microscopic pictures of them.Image source, Thorben Danke/ Evident Image caption, Last up for insects! This textured image is actually a pic of a tiny part of a tiger beetle called the 'Scutellum'.Image source, Javier Ruperez/ EvidentImage caption, This is NOT something from a thread shop - its a close up of a moths wings! This pic was taken at x20 zoom to show the colourful detail.More on this storyCan you guess what these amazing science pictures are?Published12 February 2018Check out these stunning images of a dying starPublished5 AugustRare snowflake photos shared onlinePublished6 January