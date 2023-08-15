Donald Trump: Former US president charged for fourth time
Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with serious crimes including trying to overturn the results of the 2020 US elections in the state of Georgia.
A jury voted to charge Trump, and 18 other people associated with the businessman, with 41 crimes overall.
The crimes include making false statements, trying to influence witnesses, theft and racketeering, which means acting as a criminal organisation.
If a person were to be found guilty of the most serious charges, they could face up to 20 years in prison.
This is the fourth time Trump has been charged with crimes this year. He is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.
Mr Trump says he has done nothing wrong.
Mr Trump is currently the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 Presidential election.
He says these criminal proceedings are just an unfair way of stopping him becoming president again.
The indictment (a legal document) says the defendants "knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump".
This investigation focuses specifically on Georgia, an important state in the US presidential election that Mr Trump narrowly lost.