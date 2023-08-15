NTA nominations: Ant and Dec, Strictly and Bake Off all up for awards
The full list of National Television Award nominations has been released.
The Masked Singer, I'm a Celebrity and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway are all neck and neck for the entertainment category.
As well as two of their shows making the list, Ant and Dec are also up for the best presenter.
What are the NTAs?
The National Television Awards are chosen by viewers across the UK, in several rounds of voting.
The winners are announced in a big ceremony in the O2, in London.
Last year the winners included I'm a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing, which are both up for nominations this year.
NTA nominations - who is up for which National Television Award?
In the presenter category, it's Ant and Dec, money expert Martin Lewis, daytime presenter Alison Hammond, quiz show host Bradley Walsh and presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Next up for competition shows, The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee are on the list, as well as Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent.
Then for entertainment, it's a special award called the Bruce Forsyth award, named after the original presenter of Strictly Come Dancing.
In the running are Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Gogglebox, The Masked Singer and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
