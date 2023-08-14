Women's World Cup: Send your messages to the England squad!
England's Lionesses are a step closer to bringing home the cup as they play Australia on Wednesday night!
After an exciting Women's World Cup quarter-final against Colombia ending in victory from England, only Australia's Matilda's stand in their way for a place in the final.
They'll battle it out against the hosts on Wednesday 16 August at 11:00am.
If you're supporting the England Lionesses, we want to hear from you! Send in your messages in the comments to the Lionesses ahead of Wednesday's semi-finals.
They may have been missing top-scorer Lauren James, but that couldn't stop England in the quarter-finals against Colombia. The Chelsea forward has a two match ban but goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo meant a 2-1 victory for the Lionesses AND a ticket to the semi's.
The match against Australia's Matildas in Sydney on Wednesday is said to be the European Champions' toughest test yet.
It's Lucy Bronze's third World Cup, and she's hopeful the team have what it takes.
"We have won trophies, we have won tournaments, so we do know what to do
Lucy Bronze , England Lioness
If they win they've got a golden ticket to Sunday's World Cup final - taking on either Spain or Sweden.
Of course not everyone in the UK will be backing England's Lionesses.
If you support another home nation team - Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland - maybe the thought of an England win has you rooting for the Matildas, chanting captain Sam Kerr's name. ?
But if you are an England fan, excited that it could be "coming home" here's your chance to show it.
We want to know what you'd like to say to the England squad! Do you want to wish them luck? Or do you have any top tips for the team? And do you think they have what it takes to make it to the final?
Let us know in the comments and you could be featured on Newsround.