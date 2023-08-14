Back to school in Scotland: Send us your messages
If you're a pupil in Scotland, you'll be getting ready to go back to school on Wednesday.
We want to hear from YOU - what are you most looking forward to about starting school again?
It could be you're moving up into secondary school, or you get to start a new subject this year that you're excited for.
You can also leave your good luck messages and advice to new pupils - head to the comments at the bottom of the page to join in!
Back to school
Some of you might be going through a big change this year - heading up from P7 to S1.
Whilst it can seem intimidating, it's an exciting time and you can watch the video above for some top tips.
They told Newsround what they wish they knew when they started secondary school, and explained what you can look forward to when moving up.
When does everyone else in the UK go back to school?
Children in Scotland head back to school on Wednesday this week, on 15 August. For most places in Wales, Northern Ireland and England, it's from 1 September.
Leave your messages in the comments at the bottom of the page. Is there anything you're excited for about heading back to school this week?
Maybe you're looking forward to seeing your friends, or you miss your favourite subject.
You could also send good luck messages to other children starting in September, especially kids moving into secondary school for the first time.