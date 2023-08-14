'We know how to win semi-final' says Lioness Lucy Bronze
- Published
- comments
England's Lucy Bronze says the Lionesses have what it takes to beat co-hosts Australia in the Fifa World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
The Barcelona defender helped the team beat a tough Colombia side 2-1 on Saturday to reach the last four for the third time in a row.
But Bronze, who played in both previous semi-finals, admits she hasn't found this tournament easy.
"It very much reminds me of 2015", she told reporters, remembering the hard-fought third place finish at the tournament in Canada.
"But... we have won trophies, we have won tournaments, so we do know what to do," said Bronze, who hopes winning the European Championships in 2022 will give England the confidence to reach the their first World Cup final.
"We got past that hurdle last year in the Euros, and got past that dreaded 'always getting beaten in the semi‑finals', so we've got that in the locker," Bronze continued.
"Many players in the squad were part of that so we know how difficult it is to get this far, and also how to get to the final and how to win games."
But Sarina Wiegman's side will have to break down a tough Australian defence without top-scoring Chelsea forward Lauren James.
The 21-year-old was banned for two games after picking up a red card against Nigeria in the last 16 tie.
But many of the Aussie side play club football in the UK, and will be familiar to the Lionesses.
However, it was the Matildas who broke England's 30 game unbeaten run in April, which will boost their confidence ahead of the match.