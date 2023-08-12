Women's World Cup: England's Lionesses beat Colombia to set up semi-final against Australia
England's Lionesses found their form to beat a dangerous Colombia at the World Cup.
It means they will now face the tournament hosts, Australia, in a semi-final match on Wednesday 16 August.
England came from behind to win their nervy and exciting quarter-final, 2-1.
Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored the goals which fired England to victory and into their third World Cup semi-final in a row.
Faced with a high-quality Colombia side who had already beaten Germany and Jamaica, England struggled to take charge in the first half.
Then Colombia's attacking style paid off as they scored first, through Leicy Santos.
But minutes later, and with seconds to go until half-time, Lauren Hemp pounced on a goalkeeper's mistake to grab the equaliser.
In the second half, England were more in control and Alessia Russo scored to give England the lead: 2-1.
"We're just so happy to... be in the semis. We have had to dig deep from the first game.
"Colombia have so many players who can cause you so much trouble," Alessia said.
After a few scares as Colombia fought back, the final whistle gave the Lionesses the win.
Next up is a tough semi-final against the hosts Australia - the only team who've beaten England since manager Sarina Wiegman has been in charge.
But the Lionesses also know they are now just one win away from a World Cup final.