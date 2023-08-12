Seventeen sets of twins to start at schools in Inverclyde
An area in Scotland has been given a new nickname after a bumper year of twins started primary school.
Inverclyde is being called 'Twin-verclyde' after 17 sets of twins all joined primary one.
And it's not the first time the area has gone twin-tastic - there have been 147 twin sets since 2013, an average of 13 each year.
In 2015, when there were 19 sets of twins starting school.
The majority of those starting classes in 2023 gathered at St Patrick's Primary School, Greenock, for a dress rehearsal ahead of their first day.
Graeme Brooks, from Inverclyde Council, said: "It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we've become known, to welcome our twins into primary one.
"Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms.
"It's also a good bit of fun for parents too - and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday."