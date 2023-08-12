Football Transfers: England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich
- Published
- comments
England men's captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich.
It brings an end to his record-breaking career at Tottenham Hotspur.
Harry Kane has been at Spurs since he was 11 years old but he said that he "felt this was the time to leave."
The striker has signed a deal worth £95million and lasting for four years.
The 30-year-old leaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.
The striker scored 30 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season, finishing second behind Erling Haaland who found the net 36 times in the league.
Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot - the award for top scorer - three times: In 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21.
He said : "I'm very happy to be part of FC Bayern now. (It is) one of the biggest clubs in the world and I've always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career."
Just before the deal was announced, Kane put a message out to his fans on social media saying: "I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I'll be leaving the club today.
"Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.
"There's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever."
Bayern's Chief Executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start.
"World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when Bayern have celebrated their biggest titles and we are confident that Harry Kane will continue this success story.
"Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal-getters of our time."