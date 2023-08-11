Two new types of mole unearthed in Turkey
Two new kinds of mole have been unearthed by scientists - no not the ones you find on your skin, the ones that live underground.
Scientists believe the moles have been living in the mountains in eastern Turkey.
They have been given the scientific names Talpa hkkariensis and Talpa davidiana tatvanesis, and belong to a group of mammals found across Europe and Western Asia.
Researchers used DNA technology to confirm that they are different from other moles.
Both of the new species of mole can survive in temperatures of up to 50C in summer and being buried under two metres of snow in winter.
The study was completed by researchers from Ondokuz Mayis University in Turkey, Indiana University in the US and the University of Plymouth.
Senior author Professor David Bilton, from the University of Plymouth, says its very rare to find new species of mammals today.
He said: "The new moles we have identified in this study appear similar to other species, since living underground imposes serious constraints on the evolution of body size and shape - there are a limited number of options available for moles really."
There are now 18 types of Eurasian mole, each with their own genetic and physical characteristics.
To make sure the two new types were in fact new, researchers studied the size and shape of different parts of their bodies.
They also analysed their DNA and compared it with other species to make sure they definitely are different.
So it's fair to say, they did plenty of digging!
Mole facts
- They don't hibernate, they work all year round
- They have a great sense of smell, but don't see very well
- They live in underground tunnels they dig with their front legs