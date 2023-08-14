Link to newsround

Chelsea: Team agree deal to sign Moises Caicedo for record £115m fee

Moises Caicedo controls the ball for Brighton & Hove Albion.Getty Images
Moises Caicedo signed a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion in March - but he's now wanting to move to a new club!

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £115m.

It's most expensive British transfer of all time, with a new record having already been set earlier this year - also by Chelsea.

That signing was the £107m purchase of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

Chelsea have been after the player for a while, having made several proposals to sign him already this summer.

These were rejected by Brighton who had set a fee in excess of £100m - a sum they felt no-one could reach.

Arsenal had also seen multiple offers turned down while Liverpool had agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old Ecuador player on Friday.

But it seems like Caicedo would rather go to Chelsea.

Caicedo will be Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer, following Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, Robert Sanchez and Diego Moreira.

