Steve Backshall: CBBC wildlife star sets epic river rowing record
- Published
- comments
CBBC star and naturalist Steve Backshall is celebrating setting a brand new world record.
The Deadly 60 presenter and his rowing partner Tom McGibbon have officially set the fastest time to row the length of the River Thames by double canoe or kayak.
The pair began their attempt on Tuesday 8 August 2023, and completed the 168 miles in 20 hours and 29 minutes.
Steve said: "This was one of the hardest things either of us have ever done!"
The pair were inspired to take on the challenge by the river itself and wanted to show appreciation of where they grew up.
Both say they are passionate about looking after the River Thames and ensuring that it is safe for all to use, including wildlife.
The two rowers have been training hard for the challenge since April 2023, doing long training sessions on the river most days.
Their record is "with portaging" which means they had to carry the boat over land - as they used Teddington Lock.
Steve is married to Olympic gold medal rower Helen Glover but as she was away on a training camp she couldn't help him with his training!
The record has been officially signed off by Guinness World Records and Steve said: "This record is huge for us. We both watched Record Breakers as kids and dreamed that one day we'd break a record of our own. I never thought it would take me this long!"